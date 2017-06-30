By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmadea.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Service (JKT) has, for the first time, introduced a new way of undertaking fish farming, which will enable small farmers to harvest the fish only in four months.

The approach dubbed Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) was adopted from South Africa.

Speaking to The Citizen at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the co-founder of RAS, Mr Ausilyo Stephin, said that the system was cheaper and safer compared to old means.

According to him, a complete set of RAS contains four 1,000-litre tanks, two filters and one backup inventor.

"A set of RAS keeps at least 400 fish with 500gm each, (80kg) and its installation costs Sh3.5 million," he told The Citizen.

He added that the system is reusable, meaning that after harvesting one can plant other fish in the same facilities.

It uses a small space that one can install even at his residence if it contains an open space.

"We have designed this system specifically for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who cannot afford the old technologies which cost a lot of money and also took long to harvest," he added.

He added that the feeding expenses are also affordable, as a farmer can spend only Sh42,000 to feed 400 fish in four months while the old system costs up to one million for the same number.

Mr Stephin said the system also separates fish from their waste, which can be used as fertilizers.

He said waste can be used as fertilizers to green plants including fruits and vegetables.

According to Mr Stephin, it took three years to come with such system.

He said they have failed and failed but they didn't give up until they made it this year.

"We started working on it since 2014 but we made it early this year after many trials," he noted.