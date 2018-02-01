Chief Justice: Court system overwhelmed with cases

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma has said the court system is running short of Judges at the High Court and Court of Appeal.

He made the statement on Thursday, February 1, during Law Day celebrations, when delivering welcoming remarks to the guest of honour, President John Magufuli.

The CJ said following the shortage, available judges were all burdened with cases.

He said, by December last year, there were 62 High Court judges, noting that since 2012 Court of Appeal remained to have between 15 and 16 judges.

“With the statistics, every judge of the High Court was required to handle an average of 535 cases per year out of the normal standard of 220 judges,” he said.