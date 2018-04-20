Friday, April 20, 2018

Chief Justice urges Judges to clear backlog of cases

 

In Summary

  • This, according to him, will fast-track judgements of tax disputes, something which President John Magufuli has always been insisting.
Advertisement
By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma has challenged the newly appointed judges to clear the backlog of the cases.

This, according to him, will fast-track judgements of tax disputes, something which President John Magufuli has always been insisting.

Prof Juma made the remark on Friday, April 20, during the swearing-in event of 10 judges at the State House.

“You are highly trusted, you have been vetted thoroughly, so the country banks on you to deliver fair rulings,” he said.

He said the new Judges will be evaluated in the next one year since taking up new duties.

 

The Chief Justice also thanked the government for increasing judiciary budget from Sh18 billion in 2016/17 to Sh35 billion in the 2018/19 financial year.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

12 minutes ago

President Magufuli weighs in on the ‘missing’ Sh1.5 trillion saga

President John Magufuli on Friday, April 20, says the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)

34 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to an end at the end of the

  • News
    Chadema top leaders report at Central Police Station  
  • News
    TBS, FCC launch awareness campaign on counterfeits  
  • News
    Govt. refutes Sh1.5trn loss from FY-2016/2017 budget  