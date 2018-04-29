Child dies of food poisoning in Zanzibar

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Pemba. A four-year-old child, Ashraf Hussein Hamad, has died in Pemba North after eating food contaminated with toxic substances.

The child lost his life while receiving treatment at the Wete Regional Hospital.

Confirming the incident on April 28, medic on duty, Mr Badru Ali Badru said the child died on April 27.

Mr Badru said the deceased was admitted at the hospital alongside two others as they were brought at the hospital from Kele village in Pemba North.

‘’Symptoms observed from the three children show that they ate contaminated food. We have taken samples for a detailed analysis in order to establish the real cause of his death,” he said.

He named the two children still receiving treatment at the hospital as Akram Mohamed (6) and Mula Omar (4), noting that their conditions were improving.

The Wete District administrative secretary, Mr Mkufu Faki Ali expressed his satisfaction that the children were given better treatment despite the death of one of them.