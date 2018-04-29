Sunday, April 29, 2018

Child dies of food poisoning in Zanzibar

 

In Summary

  • Confirming the incident on April 28, medic on duty, Mr Badru Ali Badru said the child died on April 27.
Advertisement
By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Pemba. A four-year-old child, Ashraf Hussein Hamad, has died in Pemba North after eating food contaminated with toxic substances.

The child lost his life while receiving treatment at the Wete Regional Hospital.

 

Confirming the incident on April 28, medic on duty, Mr Badru Ali Badru said the child died on April 27.

 

Mr Badru said the deceased was admitted at the hospital alongside two others as they were brought at the hospital from Kele village in Pemba North.

 

‘’Symptoms observed from the three children show that they ate contaminated food. We have taken samples for a detailed analysis in order to establish the real cause of his death,” he said.

 

He named the two children still receiving treatment at the hospital as Akram Mohamed (6) and Mula Omar (4), noting that their conditions were improving.

The Wete District administrative secretary, Mr Mkufu Faki Ali expressed his satisfaction that the children were given better treatment despite the death of one of them.

He cautioned parents to develop a habit of taking their children to health centres soon after noticing health changes.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Comedian Mzee Majuto to be treated in India, Govt to foot medical bills

The government will foot medical bills for the treatment of comedian, Mr Amri Athuman - popularly

4  hours ago

Govt reacts to proposal on revising road project

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has come up with a new proposal for the

  • News
    Believers shocked Lutheran Bishop Masangwa is isolated  
  • News
    Livestock officer takes own life  
  • News
    Zanzibar assures investors  
  • News
    Aunt: How I donated kidney to save my sister’s child  