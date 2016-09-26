Children need parental boost to excel, says school director

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Parents have been accused of not seeing the neeed to follow up the progress of their children in school.

St Thomas Academy director in the region Brown Mwaipopo says this happens even when their children are performing well.

Speaking during the 13th graduation ceremony of the institution, Mr Mwaipopo cited parents of youngsters from his school, which is located at Moshono suburb, east of the Arusha City.

He noted that St Thomas Academy excelled in the primary school national examinations last year, taking the fifth position in the region. “A lot is being done in this schools to improve the standard of education for our children. However, parents never take the trouble to follow up the progress of their children, even by paying an occasional visit,” he said.

He added that much as the teachers and school administrators were striving hard to educate the young ones, they needed the support of the parents to groom the talents and ensure the pupils are well prepared for the future.

He added that some well-to-do parents were only concerned with their income-generating activities, not bothering about what happened to their chidren after dumping them at the school.

His remarks were echoed by two students Octavian Okakana and Agness Mzava, who said many parents have not shown seriousness in supporting the school management in improving the quality of studies and addressing challenges facing the learners.