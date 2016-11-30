Children with disabilities gift from God, say parents

Musoma. Despite many challenges that Mr Masero Maihagya, 45, has being facing in raising his seven children, including four disabled ones, he has never thought of abandoning his family.

The sole breadwinner who is from Baranga Village in Butiama District, is also grandfather to a disabled boy.

His wife Nyagonchera Masero, 30, spends most of her time caring for the young ones, a situation which prevents her from engaging in any productive activities.

And it is a really tough job looking of the family, for the disabled children cannot even eat on their own.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Maihagya said he got married in 1995. A year after, God blessed them with a baby girl and the following year, they got a baby boy. The boy, however, died at the age of 10. He was born a normal child, but his health deteriorated gradually and it reached a point in which he to the extent that he could not even sit.

He said they tried to use all sorts of traditional medicines to save the boy’s life, but their efforts were all in vain.

He explained that their third and fourth children were girls, who were also born in good health, but both died later. However, he said, those misfortunes did not stop them from having more children as in 2006 her wife gave birth to another baby boy.

When the boy was three months old, they came to realise that he was abnormal and could not sit as some parts of his body were not functioning well. “The boy’s condition reminded me of what happened with my second born, who died of a similar problem. I didn’t know what to do,” he explained.

Mr Maihagya narrated that her firstborn daughter, Nyabusamba Masero, was married and she gave birth to her first child—a boy.

According to him, when the boy turned three, they realised that he had the same problem that her siblings had. His son in-law told her daughter that he was not ready to live with her because he believed she would bear children with deformities like her mother.

“My daughter left, leaving behind the child with her husband. And then, the husband who soon brought the child to a place near my house and abandoned there. I don’t know where my daughter is until now,” Mr Maihagya explained. He reiterated that he had never thought of running away from his family because the children were a gift from God and perhaps those with disabilities were a special gift.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nyagonchera said she really did not know why all of her sons suffered from cerebral palsy, while girls had no problem.

She said she needed a strong and a good heart to take care of the four children with the same problem at the same time, but said it was her responsibility to take care of her children for there was no hope one day they would recover.

She noted that the family was living in extreme poverty for they had used all they had to seek treatment from different witch doctors as she believed the children had been bewitched.

She said every witch doctor she visited promised to cure her children and her family, but she ended up giving them cows, while the problem persisted.

“They were asking for money, ostensibly to cure my children, and since I had a few cows, I didn’t hesitate giving the same to them so that my children would get well. However, nothing has changed and I came to understand that the witch doctors were just using my problem to enrich themselves. I spent all I had and became poor and my children cannot even move,” she said.

Nyagonchera added that she once took her abnormal children to Muhimbili National Hospital and met some doctors, who told her that her children were having some problems in their brains and that it was hard for them to be get better.

Then, she decided to return home as there was no hope for her children to get cured. She said after discussing with her husband they agreed to practise birth control so that she could have more time to take care of her children.

She said if she got a project to serve as a reliable source of income for the family, then life would be a bit easier unlike now when the entire family was depending on her husband.

She explained that she suspected the problem could be linked to genetics, but after investigtions she learnt that there were no such cases in her family or that of her husband. In her family, she said, there were six children--five girls and a boy.

She said they grew up without a problem and her husband’s family also had not experienced such a situation, insisting that the condition of her children was simply God’s wish.

Musoma Lake Victoria Disability Centre (LVDC) has decided to support the family.

The LDVC director Denis Maina said the centre planned to construct a modern house for the family so that they could move in from the place they were staying as it was pathetic and dangerous.

“They live in the hills and most of the time dangerous creatures like snakes. “This is very dangerous to these children with disabilities as they cannot do anything to defend themselves wherever there is a danger,” he said.

He explained that they also lacked basic amenities such as piped water and they are forced to walk more than five kilometres in search of the precious liquid.

He asked well-wishers to support the centre by donating anything that could help the family access essential needs. Butiama District Commissioner Anna-Rose Nyamubi, who visited the family, said the government would work closely with LVDC to ensure they live the life they deserved as human beings.

DC Nyamubi said a family having disabled children should not be assisted so that it manages to give their offspring a meaningful life.

To start with, the DC said she would start a goat project for the family so that they could raise some income by selling milk.