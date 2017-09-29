Chinese investments to generate over 1,700jobs in Tanzania

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 1,700 job opportunities are expected to be generated by Sh2.1 billion Chinese investment projects registered in Tanzania this year.

This was said on Thursday September29 by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Susan Kolimba, duringthe marking of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

She said the investments were part of the efforts by the governments of China and Tanzania in strengthening bilateral relations.

She added that the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) had so far registered 670 investments from China worth $5,7billion, employing 83,394 people mostly in the manufacturing sector.

“Through this spirit of enhancing strong economic cooperation, Tanzania invites more Chinese technology to expand our industrial capacity and local production,” she said.

“The existing friendly relations between our two countries are the cornerstone of further expansion of trade and investment between our private sectors,” added Dr kolimba.

Dr Kolimbanoted that the government would continue working closely with China to ensure economic cooperation between the two countries was prioritised.

In his welcome remarks, Chinese Acting Ambassador to Tanzania Gou Haodong pledged continued support for development projects that would boost the country’s economic growth.

“We owe our gratitude to Tanzania. China is indebted to the Tanzanian government and its people for their persistent and strong support in safeguarding the core interests of China’s sovereignty,” he said.

According to him, so far only 4 per cent of Chinese (50 million people) are still living under the poverty line, but plans are afoot to alleviate poverty by 2020.

“We believe that, for a better livelihood, Chinese people and the government must always work hard to maintain development,” he added.