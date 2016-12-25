Christians celebrate Xmas amid cash woes

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar/Arusha. Tanzanians will today join millions of other Christians around the world to celebrate Christimas which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

However, it will not only be a Christmas of hard times due to the government’s austerity measures when thousands of worshipers across the country throng prayer houses this morning.

There are already fears, especially in the northern regions, of an imminent dry spell that could once again lead to severe food crisis and a resultant impact on the national economy should rains fail to fall in the next few weeks.

Although hundreds of people have left the major cities and towns for their rural homes for the family re-unions, this year’s Christmas festivities appear to be low keyed compared to the past due to biting cash crunch among the people. Merry making and heavy partying that usually accompany Christimas and New Year festivities will likely be overshadowed by the cash crunch and impending January school bills for most parents.

But despite the difficult times, a survey around the najor towns showed some enthusiast shoppers who were catching up with late shopping in readiness for the celebrations.

“It is true that this year we have faced challenging times as far as getting money is concerned but that should not dumpen our spirit on this day. I am shopping for some food items so that we can have a warm and hearty family meal with friends,” said Ms Zaituni Winani who talked to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam.

Most Churches are expected to be filled by faithful for prayers before the late afternoon festivities. Christians held night vigils yesterday to await the stroke of midnight when Jesus is born. National prayers will reportedly beheld in Bukoba today.

In Arusha, business was as usual in sharp contrast to the past years when the city is deserted with people either heading to the their rural districts or confined to their peri-urban homes or the eating and drinking joints in the outskirts.

The markets and shopping centres have remained largely open in the city centre while the struggle for seats for out-going buses for the past few days at the main bus terminal has not been a cut-throat affair as has been the case in the past years.

The residents interviewed confess this was enough indication that the biting economic hardships will rob this year’s Christmas festivities of the usual extravagant spending and that many people may be forced to stay put instead of travelling.

A survey by The Citizen on Sunday in Arusha in the past two days indicated that there was no rush for last minute shopping at the major shopping malls as it used to be in the past years. Elsewhere some businesses would not simply close for holidays and would remain open to ‘trap’ any shilling in circulation.

Arusha businesses, including hotels, have recorded low volume of customers in recent months with the shop owners complaining that many people were short of money, a situation they attribute to the tough anti-spending measures by President John Pombe Magufuli’s government.

For most hotels, the peak of the good times is over. Although the Christmas trees have donned the lobbies for the past few weeks with Father Christmas already ‘standing’ at main entrances, the volume of people at such entertainment and dining places has been low, at least until yesterday.

Only a handful of the tourist hotels are expected to host tailor-made Christmas events such as the kids fetes and lavish parties this weekend although the situation is not expected to be the same for the New Year.

The main worries for the northern regions, specifically Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro, is on the likelihood of prolonged drought following the delay of rains this season.

About a month ago, the three regions received the first rains after months’ long dry season, bringing hope of food security to the smallholder farmers and traditional livestock keepers.

The latter have often lost thousands of animals due to prolonged droughts.