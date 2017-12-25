Christians urged to protect peace, harmony and love one another

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi

Dar es Salaam. As Christians celebrate Christmas today, they have been urged to protect peace and harmony and love one another.

The call was made on Christmas Eve, December 24, by Assistant Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Eastern and Coast Diocese, Dean Rev Chediel Lwiza, at the Azania Front Cathedral in the city.

During his sermon, the assistant bishop said love and harmony symbolised national solidarity that had been maintained for a long time and with that the country would be blessed.

“It’s important to protect the peace we have. This is the only way that can help us fulfil God’s commandments. God chose his son to be born as a human being,” he said.

Quoting a biblical text, he urged the congregation to imitate Jesus Christ.