Cigarette firm ‘to pay Sh12bn in taxes’

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is set to collect over Sh12 billion annually in tax from a newly launched cigarette manufacturing firm, Phillip Morris Tanzania.

Speaking at the launch of the factory in Morogoro Municipality, the executive director of Mansoor Industries (firm operator), Mr Sharif Mansoor, yesterday revealed that the revenue would come from the factory’s installed capacity of producing over 1 billion cigarettes per year. The televised event was graced by President John Magufuli, other top government officials Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage and Morogoro regional commissioner Steven Kebwe.

“To begin with, we’re eyeing the local market before venturing into the international market in future,” said Mr Mansoor.

“I also commend the government for its efforts to curb corruption. I can testify that state-run institutions like Tanzania Bureau of Standard have improved in accountability. It took us just fifteen working days to secure permits for selling our products,” he added. The cigarette firm, an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), previously signed manufacturing agreement with Mansoor Industries for cigarette making to cater for both the local and international markets.

Mr Mansoor, who is also Kwimba’s Member of Parliament, further revealed that the completion of the cigarette factory will create at least 224 direct jobs to Tanzanians.

For his part, President Magufuli expressed his optimism that the newly launched firm would benefit tobacco growers in the region to access reliable market by selling raw materials to the firm.

He further assured the partners of his government’s commitment to create favourable environment with a focus to ensure development projects succeeded.

“I urge the relevant government authorities to show support to investors and provide them with some requisite incentives with the view to continue attracting as many international investors as possible,” he said.

He also said he would set up an official tour in the region to survey and assess further implementation of other development projects implemented by development partners in collaboration with stated-owned institutions.

At same occasion, Ms Dagmar Bursikova, a representative of the Phillip Morris International Ltd (investor) revealed that the firm had invested a total of Sh65 billion to implement the project. “Establishment of this firm in Morogoro justifies our long-term vision and commitment to invest on Tanzanian soil. I commend the government for creating conducive environment for investors. We are looking forward to increasing our investment in other key sectors,” she said.

“We are determined to produce high quality products and complement the government in achieving its desired middle income status by 2025 through industrialisation,” she added.

For his part, Dr Kebwe assured the President of his office’s commitment to closely partner with investors in establishing small, medium and large scale industries in the region with the view of complementing the government’s drive to achieve the middle-income vision.

He further revealed that the region had so far established over 3,000 small, medium and large industries, citing that his office in collaboration with partners was eying to embark on constructing more industries.

Commenting on agriculture, Dr Kebwe revealed that the region required over 6,000 tonnes of Urea fertilizer, citing that farmers were experiencing critical shortages.