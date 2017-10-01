City council collects over 9.8bn revenue in 2016/17

By Pascal Mbunga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Tanga City Council collected Sh9.82 billion against a targeted Sh10.318 billion in the year 2016/2017, equivalent of 96 per cent performance.

Tanga City director, Mr Daudi Mayeji, told councilors who met here at the weekend that the city council managed to reach the exemplary performance by embracing teamwork.

Mr Mayeji said the revenue was mainly from taxes which include service levy, property tax and land rent. He named other sources as levies charged in hotels, markets and business licenses fees.

The City Director informed the councilors that the council intends to use Sh65.08 million for recurrent activities such as paying salaries.

He said, so far Sh60.136 million out of the recurrent budget, equivalent to 92.4 per cent, has already been used.

But, he said some projects were delayed because they received money from other sources late.

“The late arrival of funds from the government and development partners affected timely implementation of some projects,” he remarked.

He named the projects that has been earmarked for implementation as including classrooms, laboratories, district hospital and workers’ houses. Other projects are the completion of construction of the bus terminal at Kange.

During the meeting, the civic leaders also deliberated on the security of the City following killings of two people in guest houses. Two people were found murdered by unknown assailants in a guest house.

Mohamed Mwambea, Marungu coyuncillor, said the killings has worried many people most of whom have been shutting themselves in houses earlier than they used to.

He called on the district leadership to sensitise people on the importance of security in their areas

In his remarks, Tanga District Commissioner, Mr Thobias Mwilapwa pledged to increase police presence in night patrols.

He insisted importance of beefing security given the geographical position of the city.

“Our city is located between the borders of Kenya on the north east, while the vast Indian Ocean in the eastern side,” he elaborated.