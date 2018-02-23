City pays last respects to NIT student

By Josephine Christopher @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of mourners gathered yesterday to pay their last respects to Akwilina Akwilini, the National Institute of Transport (NIT) student killed by a stray bullet fired during a confrontation between the police and opposition Chadema supporters last weekend.

Mourners who turned up for the heart-rending farewell included Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako, Works, Communications and Transport deputy minister Atashasta Nditiye, and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

NIT students were overwhelmed by grief as they paid their last respects to their colleague – with some of them collapsing due to shock.

Akwilina’s body was brought to the institute in Mabibo at around 12.30pm from the Muhimbili National Hospital where it had been preserved since the fatal shooting last Friday.

A requiem mass was also held yesterday. Father Raymond Manyanga led the proceedings.

Later in the evening, the body was transported to her home in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region. She is due to be buried today.

An autopsy report revealed that the 22-year old first-year student died of a gunshot wound to the head, which was, apparently, fired by the police at Kinondoni Mkwajuni.

Some of the NIT students held up placards calling for some government officials to step down from their positions following the tragic incident.

Speaking during the requiem mass, Rev Manyanga said: “This funeral is for every Tanzanian. We have all gathered here irrespective of our religious beliefs, gender and age. We are all here.”

He added: “If the police finds the killer, he or she will have to apologise to the entire nation because, by killing Akwiline, he or she has hurt the whole nation.”