City hospital offers solution to gross swelling of organs

By By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Sanitas hospital has introduced a special treatment technique that gives relief to patients suffering from lymphoedema, a condition that causes gross enlargement of legs, arms or genital organs, popularly known as elephantiasis.

It is estimated that over 6 million people in Tanzania are affected by lymphoedema, mainly resulting from infection with the mosquito borne worm known as Wuchereria bancrofti.

Over the past few days, an American expert from the Lymphoedema Alliance of New York (LAONY), Michael Alatriste, has been training local medics at the Sanitas hospital in Dar es Salaam on how to apply the technique.

It is a treatment known as Combined Decongestive Therapy (CDT), which restores the health of people afflicted by lymphoedema, whereby the medics apply bandaging and compress the swollen part of the body to drain the fluid.

Mr Alatriste explained on Wednesday February 28 that CDT involves the manual drainage of fluids from the limbs of patients affected by the disease through compression of the limbs and providing skin care that helps to prevent infections.

“There is also what we call therapeutic exercising which helps to improve the circulation of fluid in the affected limb,’’ he said as he made a presentation to the local experts who gathered in Dar es Salaam to learn about the technique.

The Chief Executive Officer of SANITAS hospital, Murthy Venkateswaran said there is need to scale up the treatment in other hospitals across the country, given the extent of the health problem.

“This therapy is not limited to Sanitas hospital alone, we are also welcoming and have welcomed already other hospitals, to come and learn how to perform this unique therapy from us,’’ he said.

“In turn, these hospitals can provide the very much needed service to the afflicted people in their areas,’’ he explained.

“I am quite happy that the Aga Khan Hospital has shown the interest by sending one of their medics to come for the training. I think this is just the beginning,’’ he noted.

However, he said, the challenging aspect of the treatment is that it means applying bandaging which is not available locally. “It’s also very costly from overseas,’’ he said.

The medics at Sanitas were also being trained under the supervision of a visiting super specialist surgeon, Dr. Subramania Iyer, chief of reconstructive surgery at The Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi in India.

The corporate Manager of Sanitas Hospital, Ms Gean Cabral told The Citizen that for the hospital to be able to perform the procedure on Tanzanians who cannot afford, Sanitas hospital acquired the special bandages through BSN Company in United States (US) which sponsored some.

“When we have utilized these bandages on the afflicted patients who are of very low income earners; the question we ask ourselves is, what happens next. That’s why we want to invest more in this,’’ she said during an interview.

“We have spoken about this therapy to the society and news has reached the regions and to people out there so that they can come and seek treatment for this condition,’’ she said further.

“When we made this public, there were people who called in, crying with difficulty and said they are facing challenges with lymphoedema and that it is hindering them from moving around and making the smallest of livings,’’ she added.