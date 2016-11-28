Clashes kill at least 55 people in restive Ugandan kingdom

Kampala. At least 55 people have been killed in fierce fighting that erupted in western Uganda between security forces and a separatist militia linked to a tribal king, police said Sunday.

Police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi said 14 police officers and 41 militants had died in the clashes in the town of Kasese on Saturday, when fighters linked to the royal guard of the Rwenzururu kingdom attacked patrolling security forces.

“Yesterday a joint Uganda police and UPDF (army) operation, patrolling in Kasese town came under attack by Royal Guards of the kingdom. The attackers threw an improvised grenade which exploded and injured one soldier. Security forces reacted and shot in self-defence, killing four attackers,” said Kaweesi.

“That incident set of an explosion in all local sub-counties. Fighting continued from morning to late evening.”

Kaweesi said the attackers -- not all of whom were royal guards -- had guns, spears and improvised explosive devices.Uganda’s deputy government spokesman Shaban Bantariza said the militia were fighting to form their own republic and “harbour intentions to break away from Uganda”.“These militiamen have set up camps in the Rwenzori mountains from where they train and come to attack government installations “ Bantariza said. “These militia men were former and current guards of the Rwenzururu Kingdom.”