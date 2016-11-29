Clear up mess at the Ubungo Bus Terminal: City director

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya Jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) Director Siporah Liana yesterday said her office is currently working to develop the Ubungo Upcountry Bus Terminal (UBT) which is th Tanzania’s largest terminal.

Among the things, she said DCC plans to renovate the waiting lounge that will accommodate more people as well as building an executive lounge to cater for VIPs.

Speaking during meeting with petty traders and bus owners, Ms Liana said in due course, there would be construction of more toilet facilities at the terminal since the current ones are don’t meet the demand.

“Early next year, we will announce tender for construction of the main bus terminal at Mbezi Luis and meanwhile, we are raising funds the project,” she explained.

Ms Liana added that DCC would soon upgrade the entrance to the terminal, a project that would include fixing lights in a bid to eliminate crime fuelled by darkness.

However, petty traders complained of high levy, poor security. Currently, they pay Sh100,000 per month which they claim is too high.

Mr Juma Hamis, a member of Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) complained that there are too many unauthorised bus agents and clerks with fake identity cards which they use to rob travellers.

Responding to stakeholders’ concerns, Ms Liana said that there has been a tendency by some traders to delay payment of levies, while other don’t bother to pay at all. She also revealed of those who sublet their frames to others at inflated rates .

“Coming Friday, tenants who owe DDC money wil be kicked out; I also give seven day for the UBT manager Imani Kasagara to throw out those who have subletted,” she said.

She also directed Mr Kasagara to also banish agents and clerks who aren’t recognised by Taboa within three days.