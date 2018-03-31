Clergymen urged to use congregations on economic growth

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, has called upon clergymen in the country to properly use congregations in houses of prayer and mobilise youths to effectively use the available opportunities to boost the economy.

Prof Ole Gabriel made the comment yesterday in Morogoro Region, where he was speaking in the general meeting of academicians and entrepreneurs of the Association of Tanzanian Adventist Professionals and Entrepreneurs (ATAPE).

In the meeting, Prof Ole Gabriel explained that many youth had failed to dare to find employment, but, he said, they still had a chance of being changed in terms of mindsets by the religious leaders and that the government would keep ensuring that the business climate was improved for the creation of many employment opportunities.

“We ask you as religious leaders to cooperate with the government so you can talk to the youth in your houses of prayer about how they can employ themselves and equip them with faith in work performance with integrity so the nation can have a productive generation that could even grow the economy of our country,” said Prof Ole Gabriel.

He added that since President Dr John Magufuli of the Fifth Phase Government, ascended to power, the number of new industries now had reached 3,306 including 585 major plants and 2,721 small and medium size industries, although the task ahead, he said, was not only to build industries, but also to make them last longer.