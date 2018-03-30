Clerics call for peace in Good Friday sermons

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Clerics countrywide on Friday March 30 used the Good Friday sermons to preach about the country’s peace as well as the current political situation.

Preaching during the Good Friday services held at Bikira Maria Catholic Church at Mwanjelwa parish, Arch-Bishop Evarist Chengula called upon Tanzanians to vote for political leaders who would embrace peace and rule of law during their tenure.

Bishop Chengula further expounded that it was the right time for Tanzanians to start considering the character of a candidate they choose to be their leader, rather than looking at political parties or personal interests.

“As we are contemplating about the 2020 election, I urge all Christians in every parish countrywide to vote for political leaders who will be able to serve well the nation and people in compliance with country’s laws,” he said.

He added “It is time now we must be careful when voting for political leaders. Some of those we elected in the previous election have not been good leaders as we all expected.”