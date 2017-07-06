College students now to verify credentials with NACTE

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratius Kamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Applicants for higher education learning institutions in the academic year 2017/18 with diploma certificates will have to verify their credentials to the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) before proceeding with their application procedures.

According NACTE Executive Secretary Dr Adolf Rutayuga, the exercise is part of efforts to control quality of education issued in technical colleges.

This is due to the fact applications for joining higher education learning institutions from this year are done directly to the institutions instead of traditional way which was coordinated by the Central Admission System (CAS) under the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU).

The verification exercise is done online and applicants will have to register on council’s website www.nacte.go.tz then go to NACTE Award Verification System (NAVS) and follow the procedures. The deadline is on 20 July, he said.

Local applicants will be charged Sh 10,000 while those with foreign certificates have to pay Sh 50,000.

According to him the exercise is in line with section 5 (1) (e) and (f) and section 11 of Cap 129 of the parliament act which established the council.

He said after verification, applicants will be given Award Verification Number (AVN) to be attached on the application forms as a proof.

“All applicants who shall skip the verification exercise, will be considered as ghost students and they will have to face the law,” he said adding that they will also take action against institutions that will be found to have registered unverified students.

“Earlier, the exercise was being done in collaboration with TCU when the application for higher learning institution was coordinated by the TCU’s Central Admission System,” he added.