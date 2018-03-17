Commission: 2m ha to be under irrigation by 2025

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The government intends to have at least two million hectares under irrigation by 2025.

The acting director general of the National Irrigation Commission, Mr Seth Luswema, said the plan would be achieved through reviving irrigation projects.

“Efforts have also to be made to increase the capacity of the commission by recruiting more qualified people and using new technologies.”

Mr Luswema was speaking here during the handover of a Sh960-million civil and irrigation engineering project to Arusha Technical College (ATC) by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) at a demonstration farm at Oljoro. ATC rector Masudi Senzia said 234 students had graduated since the civil and irrigation engineering course was introduced at the college in 2010.

According to Mr Luswema, irrigation holds the future to Tanzania’s agriculture.

Jica representative Satoru Matsuyama spoke of the importance of reviving irrigation projects on 456,000 hectares.