Commission in fresh bid to address land conflicts

Morogoro. The National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) intends to launch an ambitious fundraising drive to meet the cost of land use planning and issuance of Certificates of Customary Right of Occupancy (CCROs) in a fresh bid to end land conflicts in the country.

Speaking to reporters at the second task force meeting held in Morogoro yesterday, the NLUPC director general, Dr Nindi Stephen, said the money to be raised would also be used for planning, implementing and monitoring sustainable land use plans (LUPs).

He said it would supplement funds from the government.

Dr Stephen did not say how much would be raised during the fundraising event, but urged the private sector and development partners to contribute so as to supplement government resources.

Although it is still not known how much Tanzania needs to survey all the land and issue land certificates, estimates show that the country could need up to Sh20 trillion to ensure all land owners are issued with title deeds.

While the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, says Sh2.3 trillion is needed for countrywide land survey and issuance of title deeds, Dr Stephen says at least Sh23 trillion is needed for the exercise.

Conflicts are increasing in the country and risk plunging the country into serious problem.

But all this is because most of the land has not been surveyed, and owners lack legal title deeds because of high cost involved in the exercise.

“To begin with, we will manage to plan, implement and monitor LUPs and issue CCROs to at least 2, 000 villages by the end of this year. To efficiently carry out the exercise, at least Sh18 or Sh20 million is needed for LUPs for only one village,” he said.

Dr Stephen noted the government continues to find it progressively challenging to deal with the ongoing land based conflicts in some areas as people fight over the limited resources. To begin with, the government has pledged to issue CCROs to at least 7,500 villages by 2020, an average of 1,500 villages per year.