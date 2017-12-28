Commission to rule on Acacia-workers dispute tomorrow

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. The Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) in Shinyanga Region is set to deliver a ruling on a labour dispute pitting workers and Acacia North Mara Gold Mine tomorrow, December 29.

Acacia North Mara Gold Mine plans to retrench 136 security guards and hire a private security company to provide similar services.

However, the National Union of Energy and Mines Workers (NUMET) claims that the guards are being laid off in contravention of employment terms.

On December 3, Acacia mining company filed a civil case No 201/17 at the CMA challenging the NUMET decision to deter their plan of laying off the guards.

Mr Kilian Nembeke, the CMA Arbitrator in Shinyanga has confirmed that he would deliver the ruling on December 29 after hearing witnesses from both parties

For his part, the advocate of the mining giants, Mr Galati Mwantembe said they decided to file the case at CMA because their move to hire a private security company was being delayed by NUMET.

The acting chairman for NUMET, North Mara branch, Mr Idd Hussein noted that discussions with the management team at the mining company on how the guards will receive their benefits have been borne fruit.

NUMET defence counsel represented by Mr Ambrosi Malamsha said they were not preventing the mining company from hiring private companies, but they want the mining firm to legally guarantee payment of the guards in accordance with the law.

“We want the guards to be assured of their payment before they are retrenched,” he said.