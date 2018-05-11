Committee: Fake stickers dwindling govt revenues

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The parliamentary committee on Industry, Trade and Environment said yesterday that fake excise duty stickers were adversely affecting government’s revenue collection targets.

The committee, which is chaired by Suleiman Sadiq, called for the government to take immediate action in order to raise its revenue collection.

Presenting the committee’s views in the parliament, Mr Sadiq stressed that the government has no option but to launch a crackdown on the fake liquor stickers across the country.

Mr Sadiq said there has been a public outcry on illicit liquor with fake Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) stickers, but little has been done to stamp out the illegal business.

He also noted that there are some liquor producers who issue false information on their products, something which denies the government plenty of money in revenue.

“The government loses a lot of money through such deals. As such, the committee calls on the government to tax raw materials used to make liquor so as to avoid such tax evasion” said Mr Sadiq. There has been a public outcry of illicit liquor in the market, posing health threats besides government’s revenue loss.

Chairing the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting at the State House recently, President John Magufuli stressed on the need for industrialisation, urging investors to pay the required taxes. While Dr Magufuli urged the business community to make use of the locally made products, the market is flooded with cheap alcohol from tax-evading firms.

The illicit liquor manufacturers have in the recent past caused uproar with different stakeholders calling for the government to act on the matter to help save genuine manufacturers.

The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) regional chairperson, Mr Deus Nyabiri said the government ought to act immediately and curb production of the illicit liquor.

“It is not right for these unscrupulous traders to continue operating in the market as they cause an unfair competition,” he said.