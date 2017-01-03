Community library launched in the city

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A community library aimed to access the local people with education materials was launched here over the weekend, thanks to the famous Tanzanian professor currently teaching in the US Richard Mshomba who donated his land and raised funds there to set up the facility.

So far some Sh80 million has been injected in the entire project which will eventually empower youth through vocational training and imparting them on entrepreneurial skills in different trades to enable them establish income generation activities.

“The reading centre is one segment of the entire project. Later we will have an indoor stadium for games, a vocational training unit and another one for imparting skills on modern livestock production to the surrounding communities,” said the project manager, Mr Billy Marandu.

The reading centre is expected to cater for all levels of education from the nursery school kids to the university students, he further said, adding that the facility would also be open for evening classes for students of various colleges based in Arusha and other interested groups.

It is named Durning-O’Halloran Community Library in honour of two families in the US who donated funds for its establishment, following the initiative of Prof Mshomba and his wife Elaine. The don, who is a former employee of the Arusha Municipal Council, is teaches economics at a university in Philadelphia. According to Dr Ambrose Itika, the chairman of the project, the idea was nurtured by Prof Mshomba way back in 2008 when he donated his one and a half acre land at Engo-Sengiu suburb in Sinon Ward on the southern fringes of Arusha City for the purpose.

Construction of the first phase has progressed, albeit on a slow pace since 2012. Other partners of the project include the former Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria and long serving regional commissioner Daniel Ole Njoolay and one Donna Swai, both residents of Arusha.

Speaking during the event, Mr Njoolay implored on Tanzanians to nurture the culture of reading so as to broaden their minds through acquisition of knowledge. He specifically called on the students in colleges and youth living in the neighbourhood to use the facility for capacity building on various trades.

He said many countries in North America, Europe and East Asia have made major leaps in development and resultant economic growth alongside advancements in science and technology because of great emphasis on education, which includes having a population that is keen on reading.