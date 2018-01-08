Commuters stranded as Udart suspends services

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Udart Company has suspended the rapid buses transport services in the city, today January 8, following floods at the Jangwani area.

A section of the Morogoro road was closed due to the heavy rains that started early in the morning.

Udart head of communications Deus Bugaywa said in statement that the services have been suspended until further notice.

“We have temporarily stopped providing transport services to our customers due to floods. Services will resume immediately when the responsible authorities open the Morogoro road for traffic,” Mr Bugwaya said.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded due to suspension of services but Bugwaya said Udart was not to blame for the.

“We are not to blame for the regular suspension of services during heavy rains. The issue is the sorry state of the roads,” he said.

Minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government Suleiman Jaffo told The Citizen recently that the government intends to use part of the Sh660 billion allocated for the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Projects (DMP) to rehabilitate the Bus Rapid Transit’s Jangwani stop to avoid frequent flooding.

“We are still doing a feasibility study to see the source of floods at the Jangwani area. The rehabilitation of the area will include building up a good drainage system that will help water to flow directly to the ocean,” he said.

