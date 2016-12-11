Comply with ethics body rules, Zanzibar’s Shein orders leaders

By Haji Mtumwa and Hassan Ali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. President Ali Mohammed Shein yesterday put on notice public officials who hesitated to fill and return forms from the Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat.

Dr Shein sounded the warning during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day marked at Victoria Gardens. He also hit at lazy public officials noting that his government would not tolerate them.

Dr Shein suspected that many public servants were hesitant in collecting the forms because they know that they cannot fulfil what was required of them. “But let me warn them that if they don’t want to go and collect the forms on their own will, they should be ready to step aside as I will not work with such people,” he said.

He wondered why some public officials have not collected the forms while the announcements to that effect have been issued with clear directives that the deadline has been set for December 31. “This is a constitutional matter and no one is above the constitution. Every public official is duty bound to live by laws and regulations,” he said adding:

“There are some who have been opposing the filling of the forms and that is why until today they have not done so. My message to them is that they should go and learn what happened to their colleagues in the Mainland.” On the other hand, Dr Shein insisted that each public leader should strive to ensure that he provides quality services to the people and the nation.

He urged people with evidence on unethical and irresponsible leaders to tender the same with relevant authorities so as to allow disciplinary actions to be taken against them.