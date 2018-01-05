Concern as academics become politicians

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. An increase in the number of academics turning to politics has aroused concern.

Some academics fear that key sectors will be hit.

They spoke during a workshop on an implementation of a three-year energy programme, organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) here.

Fasco Chengula of the Institute of Resource Assessment of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) said such an exodus would affect the energy sector development as professionals enter the political arena—voluntarily or through appointments.

“This is one of main challenges facing the development of energy professionals. Preparing a person to reach the highest level of professionalism is a hard task.” This is the case because it involves time and a huge amount of money.”

He said in the past three years some Tanzanian academic institutions had established energy courses. He singled out UDSM, which has established postgraduate courses on oil and gas economics.

He also said some academic institutions had been offering scholarships on energy.

Others have been involved in consultancies on environmental impact assessments and strategic environmental assessments in energy.

"Some academic institutions are currently participating in the development of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan."

The lecturer mentioned success stories as including the establishment and enrollment of students into energy courses.

He said some challenges in training energy professionals included insufficient funding and inadequate curriculum development.

According to Roy Namgera of the WWF, the general objective of the programme is to see that by 2020, the use of sustainable, clean, affordable, equitably-accessed, renewable energy by men and women is increased by 5 per cent.

The priority landscapes are Sagcot, Eastern Arc, Matumbi-Kichi, Kilwa, Lindi & Selous in Ruvuma.