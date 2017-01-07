Concern as drivers causing mishaps get light sentences

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A driver, who was convicted of causing an accident involving Majinjah Bus and a lorry that killed 42 people and injured several others 20 months ago is virtually a free man today.

There are reports that the driver, who was found guilty of the grisly accident, was only handed a suspended sentence of one year during which he would be doing community service.

The penalty has revived calls from members of the public to the government to review its laws and provide for stiffer penalties for people, who commit offences that claim human lives.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday in a random survey, some people said it was not fair that the man, who caused the accident was virtually free, while survivors and relatives were yet to come to terms with the loss they suffered.

Among others, the Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) has been calling for amendment of the traffic law with a view to introducing stiffer penalties, which will serve as a deterrent to reckless drivers.

Tamwa has been calling for changes in the law to check, among other things, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, misuse of helmets, seat belts and children’s restraints in cars.

Tamwa has been arguing that the law was too lenient to people, who cause gruesome accidents.

Majinjah Bus collided with a truck at Changarawe Village in Mafinga District, Iringa Region, as it travelled to Dar es Salaam from Mbeya Region.

According to truck driver Sebastian Magazine, he lost control of the lorry and collided with the bus as he tried to evade a pothole on his side of the road.

Even if a hefty penalty may not have relieved the victims and their families of the pain, still commentators think they would have liked justice to be seen being done.

On May 16 last year, the High Court in Mafinga District made the final judgment No.MFG/TR/AR/31/2015 handing Magazine a one-year suspended sentence during which he would perform community service, while his driving licence was suspended for three months.

The penalty has rekindled public outcry on the urgent need to amend the Road Traffic Act (Cap 168).

Speaking to The Citizen, some legal experts said the judgment was fair because that was what the law prescribed.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Executive Director, Dr Hellen Kijo Bisimba, for her part said although the law alone could not help end road carnages, tougher penalties could reduce accidents as they would scare the drivers.

Dr Bisimba, who sustained serious injuries in a road accident in November, 2015 said that the Road Traffic Act had to be overhauled to accommodate amendments that would improve road safety.

According to her, the nature of the Act seemed to protect the car owner and the driver and neglect passengers, who were the victims of accidents.

“The judge, who gave the sentence is very right according to the law, but looking at this case from a human eye you vividly see injustice. How can someone cause deaths of over 20 people and only be handed a penalty of doing community service? What about the damages he caused to human life?” she asked.

“Even the driver of the car, which caused the accident that nearly killed me walked away after paying a Sh100,500 fine. Otherwise, he could have been jailed for only six months even if I had died in the accident. You can definitely see how the penalties are not matching the damages,” said Dr Bisimba.

Other legal experts urged the government to make more effort so that 2017 would be a memorable year by amending the law.

For his part, Mr Thomas Brash, who is also a lawyer, the reason why road safety penalties are seen as not being tough enough was because there were many factors that could lead to the occurrence of an accident, a burden that should not be given to drivers alone.

He said although road accidents had been categorised into intentional and unintentional, most of them were considered as being unintentional and that was why their penalties were usually light.

“I don’t have a problem with the judgment made by magistrates and judges, but it is true that the fine and penalties need to be amended because those currently under use were set over 20 years ago,” said Mr Brash.

Advocate Twaha Taslima pointed out that because the penalties were light, it was crucial for the vehicles to have insurance that would cover the victims.

Research indicates that at least 75 per cent of the road accidents result from human error, including speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and dangerous overtaking.