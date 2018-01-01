Concern as hundreds are stranded at Kigongo ferry

Mwanza. Hundreds of passengers and vehicles were left stranded during the weekend at Kigongo, Misungwi District following a mechanical impairment that involved one of the ferry boats providing services in the area.

The affected were leaving for Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and the neighbouring regions like Geita and Kigoma.

The Mv Misungwi that has a capacity of carrying 1200 passengers and three tonnes of cargo, developed a mechanical hitch since December 27, a situation that led to congestion of both people and vehicles. At least 300 hundreds and more than 100 people were stranded, according to The Citizen observation.

The ferry facilitate movement of people between Busisi and Kigongo. Only Mv Sengerema and Mv Sabasaba were left to offer the services but were overwhelmed.

The Regional Commissioner, John Mongela was forced to visit the place and intervene over the issue.

“We must have alternatives in a situation like this. It is so sad to see people spending the night here,” Mongela.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TAMESA) representative in Mwanza region, Alex Lumanyika, said they were doing everything possible to solve the problem.