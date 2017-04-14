Condolences pour in for slain police officers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Condolences have started to pour in to the Police Force following the killings of eight police officers who were in duty in Kibiti.

President John Magufuli has been among first people to express his shock and sadness following the barbaric murder of the men in uniform.

In his message to IGP Ernest Mangu, President Magufuli condemned the killings and any other form of attacks directed to law enforcers.

Meanwhile, ACT-Wazalendo has also expressed shock and disbelief over the incident, describing the slain policemen as heroes.

In a statement, ACT-Wazalendo peace and security committee secretary, Mr Mohammed Said Babu, called upon Tanzanians to come together at testing times like this one.