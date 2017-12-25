Confusion over oil pipeline evictees

By George Sembony news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. The dust is just settling for the beneficiaries of the compensation process for the Putini and Chongoleani village residents in the Tanga. They are making way for the construction of East African Crude Oil Project (EACOP). For them the story was supposed to end there and then.

However, things have not turned out that way. They are now at a crossroads. Some of those who had made way for the construction of the terminal that would receive crude oil from Hoima, Uganda had already finished construction of new houses in other areas not affected by the project and some are in the process of construction.

They are now, according to a religious leader, Mr Bakari Omari are now being forced vacate the new areas to make way for construction of oil tanks for acompany.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Oxfam Tanzania and the Northern Coalition for Extractives and Environment (NCEE), Mr Omari said that apart from the normal complaints of compensation not being enough to recover their full life cycles, or not being fully involved in the process, the problem of being asked to vacate the new areas is putting them at a crossroads

Mr Omari was discussing a presentation made byMr Dunstan Kweka who presented a paper on Lesson from the Mtwara – Dar es Salaam Natural Gas Pipeline: Balancing Infrastructure Development and Community Livelihoods.

“We are in a dilemma. The government has not clearly stated sites that the evictees of the EACOP proposed area should build their new homes. It is unfortunate that they have moved to areas where they also required to make way for investors,” the councillor for Chongoleani Ward said.

However, a government officer, Ms Jane Msafiri said the complaints were baseless, pointing out that nobody would be relocated without being compensated.

“It is true that there are people who will once again be relocated but valuation would done and everybody would compensated accordingly,” she said.

Apart from that fear, common complaints that wereoncern the amount of compensation not being commensurate with the cost of building new residential buildings. This has been attributed to people not being prepared before on how they should spend their compensation.

Mr Omari suggested that they should think of the real value as including how long the person has owned that piece land and how he has developed it. He said, for instance, there are people who have been getting small amounts of money but regularly for several years which have made survive.

He said, however, people were easily attracted to money. “ Someone who has not in his life received Sh5 million at a go would easily accept money instead of land as compensation thinking this amount of money would solve all his problems,” he said.

He said in fact after he has spent the money he would find that this as not enough to make him settle and give him or her a foundation for new life.

Ms Msafiri attributes the problem to lack of preparation of the recipients of the compensation before the actual provision of the money.

“We should ask ourselves why major complaints on compensation should come after people have received and spent their money,” Ms Msafiri pointed out.

The result, she said has been that quite a few of the compensation recipients has completed their buildings others have not and while others, as usual, have spent the money to marry new wives.

“Actually at the time when the EIA was being undertaken almost all of them wanted compensation in cash but after spending the cash they are talking about being given alternative land instead of money in cash,” Jane said.

The major issue as detailed in the paper by Kweka is lack of resettlement plan. He said that what they had observed in the Mtwara – Dar Natural Gas Pipeline Construction like the affected people in Putini and Chongoleani those who are happy with the compensation are always those who have other pieces of land somewhere else although compensation does not offer some support, albeit limited, for communities to re-establish their lives and economic activities.

Kweka had pointed out that failure to offer alternative land is a gap in policy, given the centrality of land in restoration and sustenance of livelihoods. “That is why in our recommendations we have called on the government to develop and implement a resettlement action plan to enable projects affected people to restore their livelihoods and sustain them.

“Where possible, alternative land and housing should be made available as this is more effective for the restoration of livelihoods than monetary compensation,” he said.