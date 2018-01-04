Conjoined twins’ heart condition under scrutiny

By Tumaini Msowoya @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A team of heart specialists at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) is working to determine the cause of a rare condition the conjoined twins are suffering from.

The team is being led by JKCI’s executive director Prof Mohamed Janabi.

The conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, who are first year students at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) in Iringa were on Tuesday night referred to the Heart Institute from Iringa Regional Hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that they were suffering from a cardiovascular disease.

Speaking to The Citizen, JKCI Communications and Public Relations officer Anna Nkinda confirmed to have received them, noting that the twins were still undergoing diagnosis at the institute to identify the kind of heart disease they were suffering from.

“It is true that we have received them and they are in good condition. Once diagnosis procedures are completed, we will provide further information,” she said.

For his part, medical officer in charge from Iringa Regional Hospital, Dr Alfred Mwakalebela, on Tuesday explained that the twins were transferred to heart institute for advanced treatment.

He further revealed that the twins were initially sent to the Iringa Regional Hospital on October 27 and discharged, explained Dr Mwakalebela.

However, on December 28, their condition dramatically worsened and they were sent to the regional hospital and later transferred to the heart institute in Dar es Salaam.

Maria and Consolata were born at the Ikonda Hospital in Makete District and completed primary education at Ikonda Primary School before they later joined Maria Conolata Secondary School.