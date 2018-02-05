Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata improving, says JKCI

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata are doing well at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, the institute said on Monday.

The twins, who are currently studying at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), were on January 2 received at the JKCI where they were referred to from Iringa Regional Hospital after developing heart complications.

JKCI public relations officer Anna Nkinda told The Citizen that the twins were still receiving treatment at the institute, and that they were making good progress.

"Maria and Consolata are under the observation of a team of six specialists. They are doing well. That is all that I can say at this juncture,” she said.

Earlier, JKCI executive director Mohamed Janabi, who is leading a team of specialists treating the conjoined twins, said their medical report would be submitted to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

The conjoined twins were cared for by the Roman Catholic sisters’ organisation known as Maria and Consolata after they were born in 1996 until when they completed Form Six.