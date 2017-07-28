Conmen target students seeking university entry

By By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has alerted students who are applying registration this academic year to be wary of a wave of fraudsters who demand money so that can help them secure registration.

Speaking on Friday during a press briefing, the UDSM Head of Applications, Prof Allen Mushi, said that there were some students and parents who go to the university saying they were told to pay Sh40,000 as registration fee.

He said: “After questioning them we realized that they fell prey to conmen… so students should not use middlemen to secure registration, they should do so online, everything is in the University website,” he said.

“All applications should be made through our website and not otherwise. We will not be responsible for anyone who will be cheated as we have already given directives on how to apply,” he added.

He said up to this morning more than 15,000 students have already submitted their applications and the deadline has been set for August 30, this year.

He said UDSM expects to enrol 9,200 new students this year.