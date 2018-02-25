Construction of Mirerani mines perimeter wall complete

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. The 24 kilometre-long wall around the Mirerani gemstone mines in Simanjiro district, Manyara region, is almost complete, a few days ahead of schedule.

The concrete wall, whose construction was ordered by President John Pombe Magufuli during his visit there in September last year, will be officially launched by the head of state in April.

"President Magufuli will be here again in April during which he would inaugurate the wall,” said the Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo during his visit to the facility late last week.

The perimeter wall is aimed at curbing illegal export of tanzanite, a rare gem found at the Mirerani hills.

The structure is also aimed at ensuring that all mineral miners and dealers are able to tax to the government.

According to General Mabeyo, construction started in early November last year and that by last week, major civil works were already done by over 90 per cent

The CDF made the remarks when leading a team of senior commanders of the defence and security forces who visited the site to assess the progress of the project being executed by Suma JKT’s construction brigrade.

A total of Sh6 billion would be spent on the project.

According to the project manager, Col. Charles Mbuge, so far some Sh5.02 billion has been spent on the project.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said law abiding mineral dealers have no reason to worry over the construction of the perimeter wall because it is aimed at curbing illegal deals in the gemstone industry.

"For sure the criminals will be concerned because they have been taking away our resources illegally without paying taxes,” he told journalists.