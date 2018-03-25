Sunday, March 25, 2018

Construction of Muslim University Business School starts

The vice chancellor of the Muslim University of Morogoro (MUM), Prof Hamza Mustapha Njozi, witnessing the commissioning of the construction of the university’s school of business administration in the Lingato area of Kisarawe-II Ward in the Kigamboni district of the Dar es Salaam administrative region. [Picture by Ibrahim Yamola]. 

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Muslim University of Morogoro (MUM) has started the preliminary stages for the construction of the new business school campus in Dar es Salaam.

The foundation stone for the Morogoro based University was laid down on Saturday, March 24, this year at Lingato area in Kisarawe II ward, Kigamboni district.

MUM vice chancellor, Prof Mustapha Njozi said architectural design for the new campus and its drawings have been completed.

 “Upon its completion, the campus will acquire the international status and expected to enroll over 5,000 students,” he said. “The business school has the state-of-the-art learning facilities for efficiency learning.”

Explaining on students who graduate without pre-requisite knowledge and skills, Prof Njozi said, “This campus will be extraordinary, we will deploy lecturers from all over the world, we want our graduates to be competent after years of study with us.”

He said the construction is ongoing at 400 hectres land and will cost approximately Sh47 billion upon its completion.

However, he didn’t disclose exactly when the construction will exactly commence.

The Muslim University of Morogoro Student Organization (MUMSO) president, Mr Yahaya Khamis said while President John Magufuli was putting emphasis in building industries, this campus will stimulate implementation of the industrial drive strategy.

“At this juncture, the government should assist the university in realizing dreams because professionals who will graduate from the school will help the implementation of country’s industrialization dream,” he said.

The university’s assistant lecturer, Ms Bihusi Mahande said “As the country is gearing toward industrial economy, higher learning institutions should be the cornerstone of supporting the development of human resources and researches,” she said.

According to her, the new business school will enroll students from both local and foreign sources.

