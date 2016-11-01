Contentious Bill lined up as Bunge opens

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.antionmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Assembly convenes in Dodoma today for a two-week sitting.

It will be the fifth meeting of the 11th Parliament during which two bills are expected to be tabled for deliberation and passing.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai yesterday told journalists that the Media Services Bill, 2016 and the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) No.3 Bill, 2016, which had been debated at committee level, would be tabled in Parliament. This comes as a big blow to media stakeholders who have been pushing for the postponement of the Media Services Bill until February next year.

According to Standing Orders (Sections 82 to 88), when a Bill is tabled for the second reading, MPs will first have to debate its general content and how to improve it.

The debate will be followed by the full House committee which go through each section and make changes wherever possible. When the full House committee completes its task, then the bill will be read for the third time ready to be assented by the President.

Mr Ndugai also said Parliament would debate the issue of Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between European Union (EU) and the East African Community (EAC).

“This is a very important agreement, MPs will advise the government whether to sign it or not, but the final decision rests with the government,” he said.

Already, two EAC member states Kenya and Rwanda have signed the deal, but it won’t be operational until all member states sign the agreement which is protested by Tanzania. EAC Heads of State agreed in September to push the bloc’s commitment on the deal to January, next year. The two oversight committees, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC) will table their reports based on Controller and Auditor General (CAG)’s 2014/15 report.

Reliable sources from PAC confirmed to The Citizen that the saga on installation of automated fingerprint devices at 108 district police stations across the country conducted by Lugumi enterprises will rock their report.

According to our source, the implementation report submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Speaker still has some flaws.