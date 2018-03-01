Contraband goods worth millions seized in Tanga

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Tanga Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe has appealed for an intensive awareness campaign on the dangers of using substandard goods, which have been smuggled.

Speaking at his office following the seizure of 24 containers of cooking oil made in Malaysia, five cartons of Yasaki Oil and 97 bags of contraband sugar from Brazil worth over Sh9 million from various traders, Commander Bukombe said what people were consuming unknowingly was very dangerous to their health because the products have not passed through normal checkpoints.

One person, identified as Abuu Mudhil, 20, of Sahare, Tanga was being held for possession of four drums of cooking oil made in Malaysia.

The Police has also apprehended Melchior Shayo, 47, a construction products trader from Mombo, Korogwe District, for possession of 90 bags worth Sh9.1 million out of the total 97 bags of illegally imported sugar from Brazil.

Another person, Modesta Francis, 32, was also apprehended by Police in possession of seven bags of illegally imported sugar from Brazil.

“This type of sugar that is being smuggled through illegal ports is a product that is, at most of the time destined for dumping but being sold by crooked traders to unsuspecting customers who think they were saving money by buying cheap products,” he said, adding that people who use these products could be in for a high cost of treatment resulting from effects of using such products.

The Regional Police Commander further reminded citizens to take note that selling, buying or owning products that have not been imported legally is an offense punishable by the law.

Commander Bukombe expressed Police Department’s appreciation of people’s contribution to the fight against contraband saying without their assistance it would be difficult for the Police to curb smuggling along the Tanga Coastline.

“We have a very long coast line with over 100 illegal ports but the I’m assuring the smugglers and people at large that the Police is well prepared to deal with them,” he said, calling for intensive education to make people reject such smuggled goods however cheap they may be.

The commander also warned of re-emergence of theft of power lines saying that people should understand the importance of protecting power infrastructure to enable the government to concentrate on other areas where there is no electricity.

Commander Bukombe was speaking to the media following the theft of electric power cables worth Sh1.8 million and two sets of Lucy Cut lit worth Sh150,000 and destruction of some transformer appliances at Kilimangwido, Ubangaa ward in Pangani District on February 25, this year.

He said that the Police was in an intensive operation to nab the thieves who he said were saboteurs. He called on the people to report such thieves saying that they were sabotaging efforts by the government to distribute power to all. “They are forcing the government to spend money on repairs instead of spending such funds on distributing power to other where there is no electricity,” Commander Bukombe said.