Contractor ordered to rework project

Itilima District Commissioner Benson Kilangi has ordered UWP Construction Company citing that work on the Sh50 million water purification plant was shoddy.

According to Mr Kilangi walls of the tank, which store water have cracked even before it is handed over to the district council.

He made the remarks on Monday while visiting the project site.

“The contractor should redo the work at his own cost as the project has not met the required standard. Stern action will be taken against the company if it fails to rework on the scheme,” he warned.

He ordered the District Council not to disburse anymore funds.

Itilima acting district executive director Kelisa Wambura said work on the plant started in 2014.