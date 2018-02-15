By The Citizen Team @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia,com

Dar es Salaam. With only two days before Kinondoni and Siha voters go to the ballot to decide on their next representatives, police on Wednesday, February 14, called off a campaign meeting of the Opposition party, Chadema.

The Citizen reporter witnessed police officers at Mwenge Old Bus Terminal ordering Chadema leaders, members and followers to disperse claiming that the meeting was not as per the schedule released by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

When reached, Kinondoni District Executive Director Aaron Kagurumujuli, who doubles as the district’s returning officer confirmed the incident saying according to the NEC schedule Chadema wasn’t supposed to hold a rally in the area.

“Chadema were not supposed to organise a rally in the area. CCM did the same mistake and were ordered off the area. Police are obliged to enforce the law and ensure election regulations adhered to,” he said.

However, CCM and CUF candidates continued with their campaign rallies at different locations pledging various issues to voters.

Addressing voters in Ngugumbi Ward, CCM candidate Maulid Mtulia pledged to have roads rehabilitated as well as ensure security lights are fixed along roads in the entire constituency.

“We will use funds set aside for youth empowerment to provide loans to the youth to enable them start small businesses,” he pledged.

The meeting was attended prominent party cadres including Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Selemani Jafo, Nzega Urban legislator Hussein Bashe, Ilala lawmaker Mussa Azzan and Mkuranga MP Abdallah Ulega.

For his part, CUF candidate Rajabu Juma warned election authorities that delaying provision of certificates to its agents will spoil the poll.

“They are prepared to prohibit them from representing our party, but I should warn them that the by-election will be marred with chaos if these weaknesses are not corrected,” he said.

CUF leaders who attended the meeting include deputy secretary general (Mainland) Magdalena Sakaya and Kigoma Special Seats MP Kiza Mayeye.