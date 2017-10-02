Cooperatives to build houses for their members

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 350 affordable houses will be built by Mwenge Housing Co-operative Society Ltd (MCHS) in Chalinze, Coast Region, thanks to three commercial banks that agree to disburse a loan totaling Sh6 billion.

The construction is expected to kick off next January and will take only four month to be completed. Members who will get the houses will be required to service the loans for more than five years.

This was revealed today, October 2, by MCHS board member, Mr Ramadhan Mdeng’or, during the commemoration of 32th World Habitat Day with a theme, Housing Policies: Affordable Homes.

“The construction of these houses was supposed to start this year but we failed because of financial problems but three commercial banks have agreed to extend a loan to us… so by next January we will start,” he said.

According to him, many young people around Chalinze will be employed during the implementation of the project.

He said their intention is to assist the government in addressing shortage of housing in the country.

He said the big challenge in addressing housing shortage in the country is scarcity of land and he asked the government to help developers deal with this challenge.

Meanwhile, Vicoba Groups Union Tanzania (Vuguta) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daudi Salmin, said they are expected to build 18,000 affordable houses by 2018 which will be loaned to their members.

Dr Salmin said that the houses will be built in Kahama, Arusha, Geita, Singida and Mbeya adding that beneficiaries will pay back the house loans for a period of ten years.

The target is to make sure by 2025 half of their seven million members own houses. Currently a total of 5,800 houses have been built for Vuguta members countrywide.

“We have entered into a joint venture with National Microfinance Bank (NMB) which provides loan to our members. Viguta acts as guarantor,” he said.

For her part, the deputy minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Ms Angelina Mabula, said housing was still a challenge facing majority of Tanzanians.

Ms Mabula said in order to meet the shortage some 200,000 houses should be built per year.