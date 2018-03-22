By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has admitted that corruption allegations leveled against police officers are damaging the image of the force.

This was said on Wednesday, March 21, by the Minister of State in President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, during a ceremony to issue leadership certificates to public leaders.

He said various reports by reputable organisations point out that police officers are the most corrupt among public officials, something that may necessitate for the cleansing of the force.

During the certificate issuance function, 30 senior police officers graduated in a year-long Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership organised by Uongozi Institute.

The programme run by Uongozi Institute provides leadership training to public servants to help reform service provision. It adds value in how an institution works, but also improving efficiency and inculcating the culture of diligence among individuals.

“Worldwide police force is an image of the nation, so, the training you received should be utilized well so as to enhance your service to the public. What you learnt should not only end with you receiving a certificate,” he challenged the officers.

According to Mr Mkuchika, reports from such thank-tanks as Repoa and Twaweza have showed that corruption has been declining in the country, but that the police has more work to do for self-cleansing.

The course is recognized both locally and internationally.

Uongozi Institute CEO Prof Joseph Semboja said the next group, starting the course in April, will include senior government officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

"We are pleased to note that 97 per cent of the police officers who began the training have graduated. This has been an intensive and challenging programme and the discipline and commitment they have shown is a true testament of their leadership capacity," said Prof Semboja.

The officers were selected from different regions.