Cost cutting measures save EAC Sh6bn

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Savings by the East African Community (EAC) through cost-cutting measures effected since May has soared to $ 2.75 million by last month, it was revealed here on Friday.

During the period, travel expenditures were reduced by 28 per cent compared to 23 per cent reduction recorded between May and November last year.

“We have witnessed a lot of developments and achievements at the corporate level,” said EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko in his end of the year message to staff members.

He said travel expenditure for the EAC organs based in Arusha and institutions spread across the region during May-November 2015 was $9,905,244 but fell to $7,160,279 from May to November this year, hence the difference.

Upon taking over as the fifth CEO of the regional organisation in April this year, Mr Mfumukeko announced an array of cost-cutting measures for the EAC, which has lately been cash-strapped due to declining financial support from development partners and delay by the partner states to remit their budget contributions.

Most of the cost reduction measures were directed at curbing the travel costs by the EAC staff and sponsored delegates to attend meetings and seminars within the region and beyond.

The no-nonsense Mfumukeko has repeatedly said he would go ahead with the reforms that would reduce expenditure or misuse of funds at the EAC which has created concern on the donors who contribute more than a half of the organisation’s annual budget.

“Several reforms instituted in the organs and institutions aimed at cost reduction in the EAC projects and programmes early this year are already showing positive developments,” the SG said, noting that EAC which is undergoing reforms was strongly committed and dedicated to the regional integration According to Mr Mfumukeko, who is the accounting officer of EAC, the Community recorded savings amounting to $588,768 during the first three months of implementation of the cost cutting measures; May to August this year and that it targets savings to the tune of $6 million during the 2016/17 financial year.

Among the measures taken are cutting down budget on consultancies and ensure that at least 25 per cent of EAC meetings use video conferencing facility which was officially launched in February last year and intended to save the organisation a total of $12 million a year.

Per diems paid on travelling officials and delegates sponsored by EAC will also be rationalised to reflect the financial situation of the bloc.

News of the huge savings by the EAC have come only days after development partners showered praise on Mr Mfumukeko “for his outstanding work and commitment in enhancing efficiency of EAC processes and procedures through introduction of reforms”.

Recognition of the Community boss was made by participants of the recently held High Level Dialogue between EAC and the development partners held in Dar es Salaam.

“We appreciate the outstanding work the secretary general had exhibited since he took over the leadership of the Community,” said Hanne-Marie Kaarstand, the Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania who is also accredited to the EAC during the consultative talks in Dar es Salaam.