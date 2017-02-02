Council approves Sh27.5 billion for 2017/18 budget

Buchosa. The Buchosa District council approved Sh27.5 billion for 2017/18 budget on Tuesday.

The council’s executive director Crispin Luanda told the councillors that part of the funds would be used to implement development projects.

He said much had to be done to improve health and the education sectors.

He added that many plots would be surveyed in a bid to separate human settlements from open spaces, markets and bus stations.

Bupandwa councillor Masumbuko Bupamba called on the government to allocate development funds on time.

According to him, many development projects are yet to be implemented due to cash woes.