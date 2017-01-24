Counsel albinos, govt urged

By Peter Saramba @petersaramba news@tz.nationemedia.com

The government and other stakeholders have been urged to provide psychotherapy for people with albinism. Speaking to The Citizen at the weekend, participants at a four-day workshop attended by community development and social welfare officers, teachers and matrons from schools accommodating students with albinism said most albinos have been living in fear of being attacked, mutelated and even killed.

Shinyanga Regional Board Member of people living with albinism Associatiom Eunice Zablon said depression, stigma among albinos were major challenges.

“Education on how to overcome depression and trauma will help us think positively about ourselves and overcome violence,” said Ms Zablon.

UTS Mwanza Regional Chairman Alfred Kapole noted that it was high time the government embarked on educating the society to avoid stigma against people living with albinism instead of depending on NGOs. “I have benefited from the training. I will pass on the knowledge gained to my fellow,” he said.