Monday, September 26, 2016

Counties put to test as they gear up for Jubille Party polls

 

In Summary

Nairobi. Jubilee Party faces a litmus test in 10 counties in make-or-break nominations that could either boost President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chances for a second term or derail his campaign.

The high stakes primaries in the hotspot areas have also seen pressure mount on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct party nominations as aspirants warn they will take nothing less than flawless primaries.

Indeed, the President’s re-election strategists under Team Uhuru patron Jomo Gecaga and a separate group of technocrats are having sleepless nights over the matter in an election whose winner will be determined by voter turn-out. (NMG)


