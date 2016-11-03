Court finds Jaydee guilty of defamation

By Paul Owere @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. One of Tanzania’s leading musicians, Judith Wambura Mbibo a.k.a. Lady Jaydee (pictured) was yesterday ordered by Kinondoni District Court to apologise to directors of Clouds Media Group Joseph Kusaga and Ruge Mutahaba after three years of legal battle.

Reading the judgment in a case that was filed in 2013, the Resident Magistrate Boniface Lyamwike said the court proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the musician committed the offence of defamation.

The court ordered the artiste to publish the apology in a newspaper with a national coverage and beyond. The defendant has been ordered to pay for the costs of the civil suit which is yet to be determined by the court.

Both parties were not present at the ruling; they were represented by their lawyers.

The media house in 2013 filed a case against the artiste for remarks she published on her blog titled, My wish should I die before Ruge and Joe Kusaga.

The publication went viral on the social network with teams forming around with some sympathising with her whereas others sided with the media house. In the suit the plaintiffs alleged that Jay Dee had, through her publication defamed them for no clear reason.

Speaking to The Citizen Mr Mutahaba said they were happy with the ruling and he feels that justice has finally been served and this would help in showing others the boundaries on what they can publish.

“It was our prayer from the beginning that the defendant apologises because the claims she published on her blog were misleading to those we serve and it painted us in a negative picture,” he said.