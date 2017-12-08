Court frees businessman in Sh 300 theft case

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday set free a businessman, Manfred Sangawe, who faced charges of defrauding the Dar es Salaam Commercial Bank (DCB) over Sh130 million. Principal Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi, set free Mr Sangawe after a state lawyer, Mwanaamina Kombakono, informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) no longer intends to pursue the case against him.

Six other person who were charged along Mr Sangawe are to continue with the case against them. They are John Sarakikya, Hidergard Mahrurus and a DCB employees--Suzan Kaboko and Belinda Chaula.

They are facing 14 counts of including that of conspiracy, forgery and theft.

It was alleged in court that on different dates between September 1 and November 16, 2015, all the accused persons conspired with other persons to defraud the bank on Sh313 million.

They are also accused of forging a letter and cash transferring forms involving different amount of money in the DCB’s Arnautoglou Branch.

The accused persons are alleged to have stolen over Sh139 million from the bank. They have denied the charges and are out bail.