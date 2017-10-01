Rapist jailed for 60 years over defilement

By Mwanja Ibadi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lindi. A resident of Mitandi Street in Lindi Region, Musa Hassani, 35, has been sentenced to 60 years in jail and required to pay a Sh1 million compensation to a victim after being found guilty of committing two offences of defiling and impregnating a Standard Six pupil aged 13.

Passing the sentence, the Principal Resident Magistrate of the Lindi District Court, Mr Elasto Philly, said the evidence and testimony tendered by the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the suspect had committed the offences.

The victim also testified in the case.

The prosecution told the court that the convict committed the offences between August 2017 which is contrary to section 130(2)e and 131 (1) chapter 16 of the penal code which was reviewed in 2002.

Due to the evidence, Magistrate Philly told the court that he had found the accused guilty of committing two offences of raping and making the school girl pregnant, according to the evidence given by the victim herself and other witnesses.

Earlier, a prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel John, asked the court to mete out a heavy punishment against the accused, who did commit a barbaric act against the young victim.

The prosecutor also alleged that the accused disrupted the victim’s studies and destroyed her future hence asking the court a Sh1 million compensation to the victim.

In his mitigation the accused asked the magistrate to reduce the sentence claiming that he has children left by his brothers to care for including his parents.

He told the court that if he is imprisoned, there will be no one to take care of all these people.

But the magistrate sentenced him to 30 years for each of the two offences though he said the sentences will run concurrently. He also ordered the convict to pay Sh1 million compensation.