Court officials steal Sh57m divorce case cash

Kampala. Judicial officers at the Makindye-based Family Court in Uganda have secretly removed and shared $26,000 a couple seeking divorce deposited for “safe custody” pending disposal of their case, Daily Monitor reports.

Investigations show that Ms Racheal Kisakye Nalukwago and then estranged husband Ryan Norbert Kaminski, an American citizen, on court order deposited 259 one hundred US dollar bills, two ten-dollar bills and four one-dollar bills.

Mr Paul Mwemeke, the accounts assistant, received the cash on February 12, 2016 and receipted it.

Court granted the divorce on grounds of “irreconcilable differences” and Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine mediated the consent settlement reached on March 2, 2017.

The divorcees subsequently divided their properties, including a school and land, and agreed to share the money they had deposited in court in equal amounts.

Ms Nalukwago and Mr Kaminski in the company of their lawyers were, however, stunned when they approached the Family Court registry and could not be given their money on three separate days after officials promised to do so.

This forced the intervention of the head of the court, Justice Percy Tuhaise, triggering a chain of investigations, an arrest, confessions and pleas for forgiveness by individuals who doled out the cash to themselves.

This was after assistant registrar Justine Atukwase, who had issued the order to deposit the money in court for “safe custody”, reported the disappearance of the money to Katwe Police Station in Kampala.

Police detained Mr Mwemeke for four days after he admitted to detectives and his supervisors the misuse of the cash, and the Judiciary later interdicted him.

The institution’s permanent secretary (PS) Kagole Kivumbi in a March 28, 2017 letter informed Mr Mwemeke that his action portrayed him as a “corrupt officer contrary to the code of conduct and ethics prescribed for all public officers in Uganda public service”.

“Your actions and behaviour has inconvenienced the parties (divorcees) in the above mentioned court case and tainted the good image of the Judiciary,” Mr Kivumbi noted.

In a contrite response, Mr Mwemeke informed his PS that he used the funds to “make some payments and accomplish [some] accountability”.

Financial transaction records indicate that half a dozen court and non-court officials connived to use the couple’s cash at will for personal benefit, including payment of salary advances as well as buying gifts and refreshments at a farewell party.

The money was also spent on airtime, fuel and lunch or doled out as soft loan between October and December 2016.