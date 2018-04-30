By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest of the chairman of Simba Sports Club’s registration committee, Mr Zacharia Hans Poppe, in connection with the forgery and money laundering case brought against two of the club’s former bosses.

Mr Hans Poppe and Mr Franklin Lauwo have been joined in the case against former Simba SC president Evans Aveva and his deputy Geoffrey Nyange “Kaburu”.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simbaa ordered the immediate arrest of Mr Hans Poppe and Mr Franklin Lauwo after Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) prosecutor Leonard Swai changed the charge sheet to include the two.